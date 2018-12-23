Arsenal boss Unai Emery opens up on Alexandre Lacazette’s reaction to being subbed off

Arsenal returned to winning ways with a 3-1 win over Burnley at the Emirates on Saturday. A brace from in-form Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and a late strike from Alex Iwobi saw Gunners go level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea.

Alexandre Lacazette, however, couldn’t get on the scoresheet and his frustration was apparent from his reaction after being subbed off. The French forward appeared to be arguing with teammate Mohamed Elneny before taking off his gloves angrily.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery, when quizzed about Lacazette’s reaction in his post-match press conference, said, “I didn’t see that. I think he was happy with our victory.

“He wants to score and when a striker doesn’t score, I like it if he is angry with this situation. But he worked very well today. For me, the last match was the best he has played.

“I think he is coming back to the best Lacazette to help us.”

The forward was taken off in the 78th minute with the scoreline reading 2-1.

In 16 Premier League appearances this season, Lacazette has six goals and three assists to his name. However, he hasn’t found the back of the net in his last four league appearances.

The Arsenal fan base was divided on the forward’s reaction to being subbed off as well.

It was clear he was disappointed but i loved Lacazette’s reaction to the fans after being subbed…

CLASS#ARSBUR #COYG — ISMAEEL👌 (@THE_PanelBeater) December 22, 2018

#Lacazette played well today… needs a goal. His reaction coming off says it all. #ARSBUR #Arsenal — IrishGooner (@gunner_irish) December 22, 2018

Love that reaction from Lacazette. Every player being subbed off should be raging. Commentators making a big deal out of it. As a manager that’s how you want your players reacting, come training Monday he’ll be trying to prove a point. #arsenal — Mikie (@mikiebehan) December 22, 2018

Lacazette reaction to being subbed poor – surely last thing Emery needs right now — Liam O’Brien (@LiamD_23) December 22, 2018

That’s pathetic from Lacazette. Very sensible sub from Emery, childish reaction. — SecretFootballer (@AnonFootballer1) December 22, 2018

