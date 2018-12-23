Reports: Arsenal make official bid for Ligue 1 superstar in January transfer window

It appears that Arsenal boss Unai Emery is looking at Ismaila Sarr to be their new signing in the January transfer window.

According to reports , the Gunners’ boss is fond of the Senegalese international and they are looking to bring him in as soon as possible in the next open transfer window.

A price of 16 million Euro and more could be offered by the North London outfit in January, while Ligue 1 club Stade Rennais is keen to try and convince the 20-year-old winger to stay.

Sarr has been pivotal in the team’s run in the season and has been crucial in the Ligue 1 outfit’s current run in the UEFA Europa League. They are now in the round-of-32 as they will face La Liga club Real Betis in two legs of action.

In 18 Ligue 1 matches, Sarr has recorded five goals and five assists.

Photo courtesy of Stade Rennais FC