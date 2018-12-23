Reports: Arsenal make official bid for Ligue 1 superstar in January transfer window

It appears that Arsenal boss Unai Emery is looking at Ismaila Sarr to be their new signing in the January transfer window.
According to reports, the Gunners’ boss is fond of the Senegalese international and they are looking to bring him in as soon as possible in the next open transfer window.
A price of 16 million Euro and more could be offered by the North London outfit in January, while Ligue 1 club Stade Rennais is keen to try and convince the 20-year-old winger to stay.
Sarr has been pivotal in the team’s run in the season and has been crucial in the Ligue 1 outfit’s current run in the UEFA Europa League. They are now in the round-of-32 as they will face La Liga club Real Betis in two legs of action.
In 18 Ligue 1 matches, Sarr has recorded five goals and five assists.
Photo courtesy of Stade Rennais FC