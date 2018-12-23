Wayne Rooney slams Jose Mourinho for not fielding key Manchester United players

In the wake of Jose Mourinho getting sacked by Manchester United, more questions are being asked about the Portuguese’s tenure at Old Trafford.

Since his removal, the Red Devils brought in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to handle the team and it resulted in a big 5-1 win over Cardiff City in the Premier League.

Many are now questioning what Mourinho has done wrong with the club and legend Wayne Rooney recently commented on how his experience was with the “Special One” during their time together.

In the interview, Rooney claimed that, in his experience together with Mourinho, communication between the gaffer and the player wasn’t the best.

Furthermore, he spoke on some players being left out in the cold – not being able to play under Mourinho and how it messes with their confidence moving forward.

When asked what his reaction was when he was sat out of the team, Rooney replied that he looked for answers as to why he was not being featured in the matches.

However, Rooney was adamant that the biggest issue that Mourinho had with the team was the lack of communication.

At the moment, United are sixth in the Premier League table and their latest win keeps that gap between them and the league-leading Liverpool at 19 points.