Pogba starts in Solskjaer’s first match in charge of Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has put Paul Pogba in the Manchester United starting XI for the trip to Cardiff, while Fred is on the bench.

Paul Pogba has been restored to the Manchester United starting line-up for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first game in charge against Cardiff City.

France midfielder Pogba was dropped from the first XI for the final three Premier League matches of Jose Mourinho’s time in charge, including last Sunday’s 3-1 defeat to Liverpool, during which he did not even come on as a substitute.

However, Solskjaer has brought the World Cup winner back into the side for his first match since taking over as interim boss, while Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial also start.

Phil Jones partners Victor Lindelof at the heart of defence, with Luke Shaw fit enough to return and Ashley Young named captain. Youngsters Angel Gomes and James Garner, who travelled with the squad, are not among the substitutes.

Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez remain sidelined, but midfielder Fred is back on the bench.