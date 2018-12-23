Watch: Andros Townsend scores ‘Goal of the Season’ to stun Manchester City

It is turning out to be a dream game week for Liverpool, who could potentially go six points clear on the top by Saturday night. The Reds beat Wolverhampton on Friday and then saw Crystal Palace rally from a goal down to score two against Manchester City before halftime. One of which, was probably the Goal of the Season so far.

Andros Townsend’s strike against Manchester City was shocking for two reasons. First, it helped Crystal Palace rally back from a goal down to go one up against the Premier League champions. Second, it was probably one of the finest Premier League goals scored this season, or even in its history.

Goal of the season so far. Townsend v City. pic.twitter.com/YEJhLCfiJG — gm (@georgemcilroyy) December 22, 2018

The Crystal Palace man was on hand to smash an absolute peach of a volley into the top corner, which Ederson could only watch.

Townsend’s goal had come two minutes after Jeffery Schlupp had levelled the match. Furthermore, the Englishman’s goal capped off an exciting eight-minute period, which started with Ilkay Gundogan finding the net.

If Manchester City do indeed lose this match, they’ll be six points behind Liverpool, with both teams having played 17 matches.