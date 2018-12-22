Arsenal manager Unai Emery slammed by former PSG and Premier League star

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has found himself on the wrong end of criticism from one of his former players at Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

The current Gunners boss was in charge at the French giants before making the trip to North London, and while his job there has been praised, one player isn’t so pleased.

Grzegorz Krychowiak has hit out at his former boss after failing to secure much playing time at PSG, calling out Emery for his failure to live up to his promise of offering regular football.

“Before signing with PSG, I asked him if he really wanted me & he said ‘yes.’ I told myself that as he knows me & my style, why refuse? 3 months later, he told me he did not want me in his team.”

Krychowiak played at PSG before being loaned out to West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League last season and another loan stint at Lokomotiv Moscow this time around.

He also played in the World Cup earlier this year in midfielder for his nation Poland.