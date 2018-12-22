Jurgen Klopp reveals how many points Liverpool need to win Premier League

Liverpool built up a four-point gap at the top of the Premier League after defeating Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 in the Premier League, but manager Jurgen Klopp gave an interesting account of what might be required to win the English top flight this season.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the German gave an insight into his side’s chances this season and even specified how many points his team may need to win the trophy this term.

“So far it looks like a really special season, 48 points before Christmas is crazy,” Klopp said.

“But there are other teams. Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham, Arsenal, will probably win, so then they have 40-something points, nobody is dropping points down to fifth or sixth. You will probably need 105 to be champions at the end of the season, you don’t know.”

Klopp’s comments make sense considering Manchester City were so dominant last season and made it beyond the 100 point threshold for the first time ever.

This season could mean more of the same considering the stunning form both City and Liverpool are in, leaving fans with plenty of memories and moments to cherish.