Reports: Premier League manager close to sack as dressing room distrust builds

Following the sacking of Jose Mourinho at Manchester United this week, another Premier League manager could be in for the same fate, if reports are to be believed.

Daily Mail are reporting that Leicester City boss Claude Puel could be the unfortunate party to face the sack next, following a string of poor performances by the Foxes.

There is reportedly growing concern among the Leicester chiefs following the club’s sudden fall from grace, and the fact that players have lost faith in their manager is becoming an increasing concern as well.

The relationship between players and manager in fact, has fallen to an all-time low and may even be beyond repair, leading to the only possible conclusion being a sacking of the former Southampton manager.

Puel avoided the axe last season, but his time is running out at Leicester, and a number of high-profile names are being thrown around as a replacement.

Brendan Rodgers is a name that has come up a few times, and the former Liverpool boss’ experience in the Premier League with the Reds and with Swansea could come in handy.

A decision on Puel’s future is expected to be made soon.