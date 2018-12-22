Player power at Manchester United is set to reduce under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United have succeeded in renewing some faith and hope and have instilled some positivity into the fans with the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the caretaker manager till the end of the season. But the attention should be more on the players than on the new manager at the helm.

Jose Mourinho’s tenure was overshadowed by accusations from the media that the players weren’t giving their all and had almost lost faith in the Portuguese to do the job. Roy Keane too focused on this fact in an interview earlier today, claiming that the United players ‘got away with murder’ and that they had ‘thrown Jose under the bus’. A vast majority of the media has never supported Mourinho but its fair to say that while Jose never got the best out of the players, they never gave their everything too.

As the spotlight shines on Paul Pogba and his antics, he is one big part of the reason why Mourinho had to face the axe. His relationship breakdown with the manager and the way he was using his personality and power to bring him down means that he thought of himself as bigger than what he was. He never played to his best but still acted as though he was the best in the world. When Jose benched him, he still didn’t improve against Valencia.

Perhaps, Pogba typifies the increasing player power in football. In an era when footballers are considered celebrities and are often seen as larger than life characters, Pogba is one of those players who sees himself to be bigger than the club he plays for. He isn’t the only one though, but its one thing that could shorten the tenures of many managers who manage clubs in the future. Jose’s inability to handle a player like Pogba, who can go to any limit to do anything he wants, costed him his job.

One reason why Pogba took an evil shape is because of how Mourinho was making United play. It never benefited any player, let alone Pogba. The players weren’t enjoying themselves. They were bound to chains, struggling to play at their best. The defensive system was sucking the potential out of their abilities and no player will like that. And Pogba, being the best player that United have, had to stand up for the players. But if it were ten years ago, nothing like this would have happened.

And Solskjaer is a man who knows how football used to be ten years ago. He’s been there, done that. He’s coached Pogba during his time as the Manchester United reserves coach and has previously claimed that if he were the manager, he’d have formed the team around the Frenchman. Above all, Solskjaer has been vocal in interviews about how he will make players play with freedom so that they can express themselves.

Players like Pogba, especially, thrive on expressing themselves. On and off the pitch. If they don’t get the freedom, they’ll do anything to get it. They’ll revolt for it and they will get it. The Jose case clearly stands as an example for that.

The fact that Solskjaer knows Pogba better than Jose did would be a crucial plank of contention. Not just him, Solskjaer gave Jesse Lingard his debut in a reserves game against Burnley and also saw Marcus Rashford come up the ranks before he joined the reserves side after the Norwegian left for Molde. Solskjaer clearly stands at an advantage here. The player who caused chaos under Mourinho will be his faithful soldier.

Solskjaer isn’t a Roy Keane, but he certainly is a fierce competitor. He gives his all for the club that he loves and he’s vowed to do just that. And since his style would allow players to express themselves, they will trust him miles more than they trusted Jose. They will work their socks off for him and leave their hearts on the pitch after every game.

Alexis Sanchez may not be a United youth product or someone Solskjaer has previously coached, but he certainly benefits a lot from having the freedom to create and do what he loves to do behind the strikers. The way Solskjaer improved Erling Haland at Molde and turned him into a Hoffenheim trial reject to one of the best striker in the country at 18 years of age shows that attacking players improve under him.

Sanchez has been lacking confidence and purpose. He has taken criticism and is now out injured. But he is just one of those players who fit right into Solskjaer’s 4-3-3 shape. By the looks of it, Solskjaer is not the one who criticises the players the way Mourinho likes to. He’s been a youth coach and knows what they care about- the faith of the manager. He will give bucket loads of that to the players, young or old.