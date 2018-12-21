Reports: Jose Mourinho blames Paul Scholes, Rio Ferdinand for Manchester United sack

Jose Mourinho has parted company with Manchester United, the club have revealed this week, and since the sacking, several reports have emerged over the possible reason(s) behind letting the Portuguese go.

Now, it appears as if Mourinho’s side of the story is becoming clear, and it is certainly worth listening to.

The Mail are reporting that Jose was starting to doubt his dressing room’s solidarity towards him because of off-field comments made by former players.

It is no secret that Rio Ferdinand and Paul Scholes, along with several other former players, were openly critical about the way Mourinho was doing his job at Manchester United.

The constant assassination had an affect on the team, according to the report, and the former Chelsea boss was unable to make it stop.

Jose also felt that without Sir Alex Ferguson and David Gill at United, they were weak at the top level.

“He feels the weakness at the top allows former players to have a greater voice.

“If the club was stronger at the top then their negative views would not have such an impact in the boardroom, dressing room or stands.”

Regardless of the reasons, Mourinho no longer manages United and his reputation as a top level coach has taken a body blow because of the sudden sacking. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the hugely successful former Real Madrid and Inter Milan manager.