Reports: Manchester United set to appoint new Director of Football

The Manchester United board have had quite a few important decisions to make in the last few days. Following the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the interim manager, they are reportedly close to another crucial addition.

According to reports in Express, the club’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has decided to appoint Paul Mitchell as the Director of Football. The club has been wanting to appoint a DoF to oversee the club’s recruitment and development plans and it looks they have finally zoned in on one.

Mitchell, notably, has worked with Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino at Southampton which only fuels the rumour of the Argentine’s appointment at the helm of affairs at Old Trafford. He is currently working with RB Leipzig as head of recruitment and development.

United are set to start the post-Mourinho era against Solskjaer’s former club Cardiff City. They face Huddersfield next in what would be the United legend’s first match as manager at Old Trafford.