Manchester United have just appointed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their caretaker manager till the end of the season, but it seems as if a few other former players fancy themselves in the main role.

In an interview with Betfair, former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has revealed his thoughts about possibly managing Manchester United in the future, and how much he looks forward to it.

Speaking about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s appointment, and his plans for the future, the Bulgarian said – “For me personally, it’s going to be very interesting watching his progress.”

“Like me, he is an ex-football player for a big club and he has got the break that he needed. I am curious because I have been part of Manchester United, and some day I want to be a manager. I’ll need that break too at some point.”

“Who knows, one day it might be me in charge at Old Trafford.”

Dimitar Berbatov played under Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United around a decade ago, and endeared himself to the United faithful with his relaxed style of play and tremendous goal-scoring ability. Having played alongside the likes of Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo, the former Tottenham Hotspur man knows a thing or two about mixing it up at the top level with the very best.

Whether he will receive an opportunity to become United boss in the future remains to be seen.