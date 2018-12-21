Manchester United superstar to miss first two matches of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tenure

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United tenure starts with a trip to his former club Cardiff City before Huddersfield visit Old Trafford. However, the Norwegian is set to miss one of his important players in Romelu Lukaku for both these encounters.

The Belgian striker, as is reported by The Guardian, has been granted compassionate leave. There are unconfirmed reports doing the rounds that Lukaku’s father has sadly passed away but nothing has been revealed by the club or the player yet.

Sending our best wishes to @RomeluLukaku9 who is set to miss United’s next two games on compassionate leave, according to the Guardian. Come back stronger, Rom. 💪🏼🇾🇪 #mufc pic.twitter.com/kP5kKuWsEY — United Xtra (@utdxtra) December 20, 2018

The 25-year-old hasn’t had the best of seasons and in 16 Premier League appearances, he has scored only six goals. After being dropped midway through the season by former manager Jose Mourinho, Lukaku did start the last three matches for United but his performances were again below par.

In his absence, Solskjaer is expected to start with Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata as his front four. Youth players like Mason Greenwood and Tahith Chong might make it to the bench as well in the Belgian’s absence.