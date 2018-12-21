Reports: Alexis Sanchez bet £20k with teammate on Jose Mourinho getting sacked, celebrated afterwards

As Jose Mourinho leaves Manchester United, multiple reports of players’ unhappiness during the Portuguese’s reign seem to be coming out.

Following reports of Paul Pogba high-fiving teammates after learning of the manager’s dismissal, it appears that another United player may have been over the moon as well.

The Sun are reporting that Alexis Sanchez sent a message in the United players’ WhatsApp group following the demise of Mourinho with it clearly saying – ‘I told you so!! Patience is all it takes. Rojo you owe me £20k’.

The player he had a bet with was Marcos Rojo and the Chilean was obviously ecstatic about Mourinho getting the axe. The news comes as a grave shock to fans and the United hierarchy alike, considering that Sanchez has been far from his best since joining the Red Devils, and still continues to enjoy a mammoth £505,000-a-week salary.

The forward is supposed to be recuperating from a ham-string injury in his native land, but videos of the former Arsenal star have emerged riding a horse and celebrating his 30th birthday with friends and family.

It has fans wondering, what exactly is going on at Manchester United? Clearly, new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a job ahead of him.