Manchester United star admits to lack of focus just days after Jose Mourinho sacking

Manchester United star Anthony Martial has revealed that former manager Jose Mourinho may not have been all wrong when he said that the winger ‘lacked focus’.

Martial shed light on his life growing up as a kid, and revealed that from where he was, focus wasn’t easy to achieve.

The Express are reporting that the Frenchman didn’t always have it easy as a youngster, and perhaps his lack of focus can be attributed to the area he comes from, and the people that surrounded him.

“But for the town where I grew up, you couldn’t really be serious, the 22-year-old revealed.

“It was just impossible, what with all my mates, and the environment we were in, you just couldn’t be that conscientious.

“But in spite of all that, I still tried to do the best I could because my mum and dad would be on my case – and they didn’t mess about!

“However, I did try to make the most of my studies, but it wasn’t easy.”

Martial has impressed at times this season, but still possesses the quality to go further in his United career. Perhaps with new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the helm, the youngster can go on to achieve true greatness.