Former Chelsea manager interested in taking over at Manchester United

After sacking Jose Mourinho from the managerial position, Manchester United were quick to hire a replacement in the form of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer till the end of this season.

The United legend has taken over as the caretaker manager and will oversee the club’s proceedings until the end of current season. As the club’s statement clarified, they are on the lookout for a permanent option for the manager post who will take the position from the start of the 2019/20 season.

Telegraph now report that former Chelsea and Juventus manager Antonio Conte is interested in taking up the managerial post at Old Trafford next season. The Italian was sacked by Chelsea earlier this year as Maurizio Sarri replaced him at the London-based club.

As far as United are concerned, their first preference is current Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino. However, if Spurs do not allow their manager to switch sides, Conte might be considered.

Other candidate for possibly the most difficult job in world football currently is former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane. Rumours will keep coming in until United appoint a permanent managr but for now, it seems that Pochettino will be the next United manager.