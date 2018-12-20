Reports: Manchester United ready to pay world-record fee to bring in Mauricio Pochettino

Manchester United are willing to splash the cash if that means they can secure the services of current Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino permanently.

The Telegraph claim that the costs will be so high that it will surely be a world-record fee to sign any manager to a football club, but Manchester United are willing to do what it takes to ensure the Argentine comes to Old Trafford.

It is being reported that Spurs will fight hard to keep their boss in the summer, and his signing of a new contract last year means that letting him go will be an expensive affair. A figure of around £42million is being said to have to be spent by United if they want to get their man next summer.

This, of course, would be only after Pochettino actually agrees to move from Spurs to United, and considering he does not have much money to spend on players at Tottenham, he may consider the move.

Regardless, the Red Devils have identified their number one man in the hot seat realistically, and despite the high costs involved, the former Premier League Champions may go all out to ensure they are back at the promised land.