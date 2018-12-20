This is how much Manchester United will have to pay to make Ole Gunnar Solskjaer permanent manager

Manchester United have secured the services of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer till the end of the season on an interim basis, but many fans have wondered what it will take to ensure the Norwegian becomes permanent at his boyhood club. We have the answers.

Sky Sports have revealed that it may take a significant amount of money to ensure that Solsksjaer ends up as United boss permanently.

The report reveals that it may be decided already too, with a potential compensation fee of £7.2million to be paid to his former employers Molde FK.

Solskjaer was manager of the Norwegian first division club before receiving a call to become Manchester United manager till the end of the season. His contractual obligations obviously involved some taking care of, and if the former striker does end up becoming permanent, United will need to spend some money.

The compensatory amount will go straight to Molde FK, who can then find another top-level coach, but it is also interesting to note that this amount of £7.2million is far more than United shelled out to sign the Champions League winner back in 1996.

Back then, Solskjaer arrived from the aforementioned Molde FK, and cost a measly £1.5million, more than five times lesser than what United need to pay as compensation for his services.

Regardless of what needs to be paid, United fans wouldn’t mind anything if the ‘baby-faced assassin’ can work wonders for the Red Devils in the time he is in charge.