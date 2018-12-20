Reports: Real Madrid UCL-winning coach offered job by Manchester United to succeed Jose Mourinho

Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is weighing up the possibility of replacing Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.

Mourinho was sacked earlier this week after a disastrous start to United’s season, with club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjær appointed as the caretaker manager until the end of the season.

A number of candidates have been linked with the United job, with former Madrid boss Zidane among them.

Zidane enjoyed stupendous success at the helm of Real Madrid, winning three consecutive Champions League titles as well as a domestic league trophy.

However, he surprisingly opted to leave the club this past summer and has remained inactive ever since.

Sources close to the player did reveal however that Zidane is keen on managing a Premier League side next before setting his sights on Juventus and even the French national team.

Zidane is currently the bookmakers’ favourite to replace Mourinho in the long-term, however, Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino and ex-Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim are also in the mix.