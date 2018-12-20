Arsenal boss Unai Emery drops major hint over Mesut Ozil’s future at the club

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has cast doubts on star Mesut Ozil’s future at the club. The former German international wasn’t a part of Arsenal’s matchday squad which faced Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

The attacking midfielder was forced to watch the match from the stands as the Gunners succumbed to a 2-0 loss against their fierce rivals at Emirates. Goals from Son Heung-min and Dele Alli were enough to knock Arsenal out of the league club.

Post the defeat when Emery was quizzed about Ozil’s ouster, the manager said that it was a tactical decision.

“Tactical decision. The players that were with us today were best for this match. We have 24-25 players, whether one plays or another doesn’t, the decision is for me and today it was tactical.”

Moreover, when one of the reporters asked whether Ozil has a future at the club, Emery ignored the question and said, “My focus now is analyzing this match and also Saturday, Burnley is very important.

“Tomorrow we are going to train with every player. I am thinking about Saturday and not thinking about another situation. Every player is important and one I decided didn’t play and that was tactical.”