Paul Pogba’s inexcusable reaction to Jose Mourinho getting sacked sums up his feelings towards the former manager

Paul Pogba reacted in the most despicable of fashion after Jose Mourinho was sacked by Manchester United, per reports. The Frenchman allegedly shouted expletives to highlight that the sacking of Mourinho was the right call made by the club.

The Sun are reporting that Pogba shouted “he f***** with the wrong baller” after learning on the training ground that Jose was out. He then went on to high-five his teammates on the training pitch.

Stand-in coach at the time Michael Carrick took cognizance of the alarming situation and reminded Paul Pogba of his duties as a player, highlighting that if any United player did not meet the necessary standards, they would have to move on.

The policing from Carrick aside, the gesture reeked of desperation from Pogba, who has been an open critic about Mourinho’s methods and has had to be tied down by the club lately. The World Cup winner took to Instagram soon after the sacking and posted a cheeky picture with the title ‘caption this.’

The likes of Gary Neville have slammed Pogba for his actions and accused him of ‘dancing on the grave’ of the former United boss, while clearly highlighting that there is disdain on the part of the midfielder towards his coach.

Nonetheless, no amount of hatred condones the actions of Pogba following Mourinho’s departure and it is being reported by multiple sources that the former Juventus man will indeed be fined by the club for his disrespectful actions.