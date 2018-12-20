Reports: Jose Mourinho distanced Manchester United superstar from squad prior to sacking

Jose Mourinho was sacked by Manchester United earlier this week following their 3-1 defeat to Liverpool and reports of rifts with multiple players.

Frenchman Paul Pogba, who was one of the players whose relationship with Mourinho had deteriorated this season, was particularly pleased with the decision of the board and even expressed his jubilation at Mourinho’s sacking.

While it was clearly evident that the World Cup winner and his coach were not getting along, the exact extent to which their relationship had deteriorated was anyone’s guess.

Now though some shocking rumours have surfaced which suggest Mourinho had actually told one of his star players to stay away from Pogba.

According to ESPN, Mourinho, during a dressing room meeting with one of his players, told him to keep his distance from Pogba and avoid being adversely influenced by him.

The Portuguese, following United’s 2-2 draw with Southampton, had also allegedly labelled Pogba a virus, claiming he ruined the chemistry and the mentality of the dressing room.

After Mourinho’s sacking, it was Pogba who unsurprisingly led the celebrations, even putting up a cryptic Instagram post which was later deleted.

Other members of the squad were also apparently pleased with the board’s decision, with the mood around Old Trafford celebratory rather than downcast.