I have a future without Manchester United: Jose Mourinho responds to United sacking

Jose Mourinho has spoken for the first time since being sacked as Manchester United manager.

The Portuguese was relieved of his duties after a disastrous start to the season with United, with the club languishing in sixth spot; a whopping 19 points off early pace-setters Liverpool.

Mourinho has been replaced by Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who will fill in as the caretaker manager.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Mourinho opened up for the first time since his sacking, refusing to place blame on anyone, but instead claiming that he has a future without United and that he will move on.

“I was always very critical of managers that leave clubs and then they come out and they speak about the details of what happened, who is to blame. I could speak about the not-so-good, but that’s not me.

“Until I get back to football, I feel I have the right to live my normal life. Manchester United has a future without me and I have a future without Manchester United.”

Mourinho also released a public statement, expressing his gratitude to United for the opportunity and hoping to close this chapter of his career.

“I have been immensely proud to wear the badge of Manchester United since the first day I arrived, and I believe all United supporters recognise this. Just as was the case with my previous clubs, I have worked with some wonderful people and I believe that some will be my friends for life.

“I know that you are all aware of my professional principles. Each time a chapter is closed I show my deepest respect and I don’t make any comments about my former colleagues. I hope the media will also respect my position and let me live my normal life until the moment I decide to return to football. Merry Christmas.”