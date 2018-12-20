An open letter to Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has realised that ‘dreams’ don’t always come true. They can crush you and leave you belittled; maybe even to a point of no return.

I’ve now realised that Jose Mourinho is the man in football who is hated the most, unless he’s yours. And once again, I’ve realised that no matter how good or bad your manager is, you strike an emotional connection with him the day he takes charge of your favourite club.

Today is one of those days when this fact hits you like lightining. It brings out the naked truth of football and life.

This man was one of my favorite managers, and still is. A proper fighter. Someone who the world hates, but never ignores, for what he has done.

From day one, I knew he was never the man for a club that has thrived on values that are exactly opposite to his. I remember putting out a post and writing a piece about why he’s the biggest risk United have ever taken, hoping deep inside that it doesn’t turn out to be true.

The only connection United and Jose had was their hate for losing and the hate they’ve been at the receiving end of from the outside world since time immemorial. I had this weird feeling that it might just be enough. Only just.

In this struggle for imposition of philosophies, something had to give. Especially when the philosophies are miles detached from each other’s. Sparking the never-ending, evergreen debate of pitting aestheticism and pragmatism against each other. In this struggle, the broth was spoilt.

As we stand at a place where we have been multiple times in the past, it’s not new anymore. Nor is the destination. Neither is the road.

And when people say his ways are outdated, I take offense in that. Apart from his handling of players nothing has changed. It’s just that they don’t make the Drogbas, Lampards, Militos, Decos and Cambiassos anymore. Even if they do, they are few and far between.

Football’s become a game of princesses and celebrities. Of people who love themselves and accept nothing against them, no matter how bad they are. Money has spoilt them and the game to a point where it will never be the way Jose wants it to be like. The way we want it to be. It represents a disconnect; one that only elites can relate to.

The way things were was disturbing. It made me feel disconnected from a club I’ve adored for about 10 years now. Having seen the highs and the lows, it was never this bad. While Jose was never the only man at fault, the manager always takes the hit.

And about two and a half years ago, I had seen this coming. I had imagined this inside my head.

It’s sad that this job may have tarnished the reputation of another wonderful manager who is different, unlike the others, but believes in himself more than many others. The club may be at a spot similar to where David Moyes left us, but the ride was like a rollercoaster. A very brilliant one which ended on a low.

There were memories when we felt that we could be back to the top. There were times when we thought that Manchester United will be back again. It made us believe that United will never die. United will keep fighting like they always have.

Jose Mourinho will be hated like he always has been. But he will keep silencing his haters like he always has. He might have lost another battle of pragmatism against aestheticism and lost himself in the struggle for control, but there will never be another Jose Mourinho. There will never be another ‘Special One’.

After all, football is like life; full of heroes and villains, highs and lows. The key is to respect them, relish them and keep fighting. Everything teaches you. This has taught Manchester United and Jose Mourinho a lot. It always will.