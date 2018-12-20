Norwegian PM hilariously trolls Jose Mourinho following deleted Solskjaer tweet

Norway PM Erna Solberg may have spilled the beans on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer being appointed as Manchester United, but she appears to have a legitimate reason behind the ‘error’.

When asked about why she deleted her tweet congratulating Solskjaer, Solberg had an instant answer in store.

Norway PM Erna Solberg has explained to @SkySportsNews why she deleted her Ole Gunnar Solskjær tweet 😂 #mufc pic.twitter.com/TClGITzHer — Paul Gilmour (@skysportspaulg) December 19, 2018

She mentions that she “does not want Jose Mourinho coaching her team”, which is obviously a joke, but further explains that she was eagerly awaiting a confirmation from Old Trafford, and when she heard word, she took to Twitter with the congratulatory message.

She also confirmed to Sky Sports that there was “no secret communication between the PM and Manchester United” which should probably ease any such fears that people may have had.

Her excitement over Solskjaer’s United appointment is shared by millions of Manchester United fans around the world who believe that times are a changing at the historic English club.