Watch: Fan throws bottle at Dele Alli against Arsenal, he has a fitting response

Tottenham Hotspur beat Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium in the EFL Cup, but one of the stories emerging from the game were Dele Alli and his interaction with the passionate Arsenal support.

The English forward had to deal with the ire of the rival support, and came across one particular fan who took things too far.

Alli was struck on the head with a bottle as the ball went out of play, and as a reaction, the Spurs man issued a response of his own.

The video shows Alli clearly being struck on the head, and as other players surround him, the forward heads closer to the stands and shows “2-0” on his fingers to further incite the home crowd.

The cheeky gesture should perhaps go unnoticed though, as the initial act of throwing the bottle was far worse and should never have occurred in the first place. It remains to be seen what action will be taken by Arsenal authorities against the rogue fan.