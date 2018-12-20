Solskjaer to United: Former team-mates react

Former Manchester United players wished Ole Gunnar Solskjaer luck on social media following his appointment as the club’s caretaker manager.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s appointment as Manchester United’s caretaker manager for the remainder of the 2018-19 season has proven to be a popular choice among his former team-mates.
The new interim boss spent 11 years under Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford as a player, winning the treble in 1998-99 and scoring 126 goals in 366 appearances.
Nicknamed ‘The Baby-Faced Assassin’, Solskjaer was a popular figure among supporters and, judging by the response on social media to his hiring, he was liked by team-mates too.
Here are some of those who wished Solskjaer luck in his new role.
David Beckham was part of that treble-winning side, while Rio Ferdinand won Premier League titles alongside Solskjaer.
Here are Rio Ferdinand and David Beckham on Instagram…#MUFC
I Ole Gunnar and hope he’s amazing and wish him all the best.
Good luck ole @manchesterunited
So unbelievable happy to see Ole Gunnar Solskjær as the new manager of #MUFC. So proud of him
Wish Ole all the best. I’m happy to see someone with the ability to boost the players natural flair. This guy was genius to find recurring ways to create chances for him and teammates. Good luck #babyfacekiller #manchesterunited
