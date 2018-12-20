Solskjaer to United: Bayern mute Champions League Twitter to avoid 1999 footage

Manchester United hero Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is back in the limelight and Bayern Munich are keen not to remember the Champions League final.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s appointment as interim Manchester United manager on Wednesday had many Red Devils fans fondly reflecting on his 1999 Champions League final heroics.

The Norway forward, who garnered a reputation as a ‘super-sub’, arrived from the bench at Camp Nou in Barcelona with just nine minutes of normal time remaining and United trailing 1-0 to Bayern Munich.

But Solskjaer helped turn the game on its head, scoring United’s 93rd-minute winner to seal a historic treble after Teddy Sheringham had equalised earlier in stoppage time.

Unsurprisingly, though, Bayern are not quite so keen to cast their minds back to that famous spring evening.

And as the official Champions League Twitter account shared footage of Solskjaer’s dramatic intervention to celebrate his United return, the Bundesliga giants took evasive action.

Bayern posted an image on their own account suggesting they had muted the Champions League page, adding: “Don’t take it personally, but some of your content today is bringing back traumatic memories.”

Oh what a night, late in May in 1999, Ole scored a goal in injury time, what a feeling what a night! Favourite @ManUtd memory? #UCL pic.twitter.com/lkbu7OqfQ4 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 19, 2018