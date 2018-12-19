Why Jose Mourinho did not want Manchester United to retain Ryan Giggs as part of coaching staff

With Jose Mourinho’s sacking by Manchester United, various reports of him having fallen out with the board and the players have been coming out one by one.

In the latest report by The Times, it has been revealed that the club’s Chief Executive Ed Woodward wanted to retain Ryan Giggs as a member of the coaching staff when Mourinho joined in 2016. However, the Portuguese vetoed the decision to keep the United legend at the club.

The report adds that Mourinho’s reason behind keeping Giggs out of the coaching staff was that he did not trust the former United winger. Reportedly the former manager said that he couldn’t trust Giggs because of his alleged affair with his own brother’s wife.

Mourinho was sacked after United’s worst start to a season in 28 years. The club are down on the sixth position, 19 points off league leaders Liverpool and 11 points away from the last Champions League spot.

United have appointed club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as caretaker manager and he will manage the proceedings until the end of the season. The club will appoint a permanent manager before the start of next season.