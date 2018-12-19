Stats reveal Manchester United ‘flop’ is actually the club’s most important player

Often people say that you cannot judge the true beauty of football using statistics. They argue that a lot of players lose value in what they do once it is brought down to the numbers. However, sometimes, statistics can reveal even the most obscure of information to completely change our perspective; as in the case of this Manchester United man.

Alexis Sanchez arrived in Manchester from Arsenal during the last days of the 2018 January Transfer window. The Chilean was brought in at the cost of one Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who went the other way and joined Arsenal.

A grand entrance aside, nothing has gone well for Sanchez. The Chilean has scored just four goals since arriving last January and has suffered a loss in form, loss of faith from the manager, and injuries to pile on the misery.

The Manchester United fanbase isn’t pleased with their biggest earner as well, with the majority turning on him already, while some asking for him to leave.

However, if one were to look at statistics from CIES, one would find that the Chilean’s contribution to Manchester United is far more crucial.

According to the report, in the 5 games Alexis Sanchez has started this season, Manchester United have averaged almost 1.5 points more. The Red Devils have an average of 1.18 points per game when Sanchez doesn’t start in the Premier League. However, when the former-Arsenal man has made the team sheet, the average turns to 2.6.

Sanchez’s positive contribution is the opposite to that of Ander Herrera. The Spaniard’s stint in the team has been deeply unfavourable for Manchester United. The Red Devils end up losing almost an entire point when he starts. However, one has to consider that Herrera was usually deployed by Jose Mourinho only against the top sides this season, against whom United faced a lot of difficulties.

According to the CIES report, there are plenty of other ‘lucky charms’ for their club in the Premier League. The biggest point differentiators have been Chelsea’s Ross Barkley and Pedro, with the Blues averaging maximum points when they start.

(Image credits: CIES)