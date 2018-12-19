Reports: Only 2 United players sided with Mourinho in player poll before the sacking

Ed Woodward reportedly organized a secret meeting with the players before deciding on Jose Mourinho’s fate to assess the level of support that the manager retained from the players.

Mirror reports that executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward gathered a meeting with the players to get to know how many of them were in favour of Jose Mourinho continuing as the manager of Manchester United, to find that the overwhelming majority of the squad weren’t.

In fact, only two players were reported to have pledged their allegiance to Mourinho – Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic.

The remainder of the squad was apparently opposed to the notion of the Portuguese manager continuing in his position and duly, the club parted ways with him yesterday and wasted little time in announcing former club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the replacement caretaker manager today.

Mourinho had apparently fallen out with most of the United players and staff, and with the club languishing 19 points off leaders Liverpool, it was high time for them to cut their losses and replace him.