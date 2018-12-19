Reports: Decision on Paul Pogba’s future taken by Manchester United board

Paul Pogba’s relationship with Jose Mourinho had reached a point of no return but now with the Portuguese gone, the United board have seemingly taken a decision on the midfielder’s future.

The Frenchman was linked with various European clubs including his former side Juventus. There were reports that Pogba could be allowed to leave the club as early as in the January transfer window.

However, now fresh reports have emerged that club have shown confidence in Pogba post-Mourinho’s sacking and the club are convinced that World Cup winner will not be sold in January.

This comes as a piece of great news for the United fans as new caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is believed to be a huge admirer of the Frenchman. The Norwegian even stated that he would have made Pogba the focal point of this United team in August earlier this year.

Apparently, Solskjaer coached Pogba when the former was United’s reserve team coach.