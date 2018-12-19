What Jose Mourinho has earned after being sacked from Manchester United, Real Madrid and Chelsea

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is set to receive a hefty payout from the club after being handed the sack by the English giants on Monday, December 18th.

The Portuguese manager, during his glorious managerial career, has received payouts ranging from nothing to £24 million after being sacked by the various clubs he’s managed over the years.

Reportedly, Mourinho is set to earn £24 million from Manchester United as part of his payout clause. Let’s see how this compares with the payouts he received at the clubs he was sacked from before.

Chelsea (2007): £18m

The Blues sacked Mourinho in 2007 even though the manager won six trophies in a little more than three years. They paid the Portuguese £18m in payout.

Real Madrid (2013): £0m

Real Madrid were the second club to give Mourinho the sack. It came days after the 55-year-old termed his 2012/13 season “the worst of my career”. Los Blancos, however, did not have to pay Mourinho a single penny as payout.

Chelsea (2015): £9.5m

Chelsea sacked Mourinho for the second time in 2015 after the club’s horrendous start to the 2014/15 season. The Portuguese received £9.5m in payout.

Manchester United (2018): £24m

Mourinho’s most recent sacking came from Manchester United after the club were left 19 points from the top and 11 points off the fourth place 17 matches into the season. The reports doing rounds state that he is set to receive £24 million as a payout from the English giants.

All in all, Mourinho has reportedly earned £51.5 million after being sacked from the aforementioned clubs during his career.