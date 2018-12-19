Pep Guardiola opens up on rival Jose Mourinho’s sacking by Manchester United

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho’s perennial rival Pep Guardiola has opened up on the Portuguese’s sacking. Mourinho was sacked by United after the team’s worst start in the Premier League in 28 years.

Guardiola, like any other manager, accepted that he felt sad like he would for any other managerial sacking. The former Barcelona boss then went on to wish Mourinho well for his future and stated that ‘soon he is going to come back’.

“When it happens I am sad for the managers,” Guardiola told Sky Sports. “When the situation is not good, we are alone. I am close with all of them. In football it happens, but when the results are not good you can be sacked.

“Of course he doesn’t need me, he is so strong. I wish him all the best and soon he is going to come back.”

United were left 19 points behind league leaders Liverpool after a 3-1 defeat at Anfield on Sunday against their North-West rivals. This was the final nail in Mourinho’s coffin whose contract was terminated by the United board on Tuesday just before the commencement of day’s training.

It is widely expected that United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will take over as the itnerim manager till the end of the season with Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino being touted as the front-runner for taking up the position in long term.