How Jose Mourinho reacted after being sacked by Manchester United

Jose Mourinho’s sacking from Manchester United continues to make headlines after stories unfold one after the other.

From players reportedly celebrating upon hearing news of the Portuguese’s sacking to the team mistakenly unveiling former player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the interim manager, things have certainly taken a life on its own.

Now, reports reveal how Mourinho reacted upon being told that his services were no longer needed at Old Trafford.

Despite everything seemingly going wrong for United, the sacking reportedly took Mourinho by surprise.

Given the fact that Mourinho’s job has constantly been in jeopardy due to poor player management and even poorer results, the “Special One” seemed not to have any idea that he was barely hanging on to his position.