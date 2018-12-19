How Manchester United celebrated Jose Mourinho getting sacked

According to reports, Manchester United players were glad Jose Mourinho got the boot as their manager.

One of the biggest news in the last 24 hours is the “Special One” being relieved of his responsibilities at Old Trafford as the team look to turn things around after a disappointing start to the Premier League.

Now, talks have surfaced that the mood was joyful once the news broke that the Portuguese was no longer in charge.

Mourinho’s last match was a 3-1 loss to rivals Liverpool and it was the straw that broke the camel’s back after seeing United struggle to try and reach the top four teams.

Constant rows with players such as Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw have also clouded any clarity of peace and order inside the team’s dressing room.

And reports that have surfaced of Pogba high-fiving players upon learning news only shows how disconnected the former manager was with his players.

Former Red Devil Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been brought in as the interim manager while familiar names like Michael Carrick, Kieran McKenna and Emelio Alvarez remains with the club.