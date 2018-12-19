Manchester United stocks rise after Mourinho sacking

While most of the world continue to talk on what effect Jose Mourinho’s sacking will have on Manchester United, the club is at least climbing the ladder – when it comes to their value.

According to reports , the Red Devils’ value in the stock market has improved by five per cent since Mourinho’s sacking – with a valuation of USD $18.22 in the first few hours of trading. On a grander scale, United’s worth has increased by USD $150 million.

Since starting the season at an all-time high in regards to value, at $27.70 per share, United’s worth has steadily slumped down.

This is due to the struggles within the team and it was directly reflected by their performances on the pitch.

And while their future in football seems to be in limbo at the moment, this is a silver lining at least for the shareholders.