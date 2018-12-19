Arsenal may look to lock up Ligue 1 winger in January transfer window

As Arsenal continue their renaissance under Unai Emery, rumours are linking the London club to Nicolas Pepe of Lille as they are linked for a move in January.

According to talks , the Gunners may try to strike a deal with the Ligue 1 outfit for the 23-year-old and try to beat out other prospective clubs for the winger.

The amount of 40 million Euro is the likely fee that Arsenal are to pay to secure Pepe’s services. However, the report would claim that despite buying him on January, they are going to let Pepe finish the season with Lille before moving to London during the summer.

Pepe has had a superb season so far for the Ligue 1 club, scoring 12 goals in 18 league appearances.