Amidst Manchester United rumours Mauricio Pochettino still to give best to Tottenham Hotspur

Despite continued links with Manchester United, Mauricio Pochettino reiterates he is with Tottenham Hotspur and suggests he is happy.

Constant rumours link the Tottenham boss for a potential move to Old Trafford, given his success with his current club and the potential he brings when he gets to manage a big club like United.

However, Pochettino appears to relish in his role with Spurs.

According to reports , he is confident that there is nothing to worry about in Tottenham.

He said: “It’s like some rumours about some players, no? It’s nice for everyone because it means they are doing a good job. It’s not a problem and they’re not going to lose their focus.

“If that’s true, that the players or coaching staff are going to lose their focus, this club is maybe going to the bottom.

“Today that’s not how we are, because from day one that I signed here, every day some rumours arrive — players in, players out, signings, players that move to different clubs, coaching staff moving to a different club. I think Tottenham creates more rumours in the last four-and-a-half years than any other big club.

“I think the players don’t care too much about what happens about the rumours. We’re focused and we’re going to be focused on our job. We are very professional.

“I’m happy here in Tottenham and I have four-and-a-half years left on my contract. I understand you’re interested because there are a lot of rumours but look, I’m happy here, trying to give my best to the club.”