Tottenham extend Vertonghen contract until 2020

The Belgium international's deal was due to expire at the end of this season, but Spurs have moved to tie him down for a further 12 months.

The development comes as no surprise with the 31-year-old last week revealing an announcement was imminent.

Vertonghen said talks over a longer-term agreement were yet to commence, but the temporary extension allows the Premier League side to minimise the risk of losing him on a free transfer as they weigh up their options.

"The way I feel now, I've got at least four to five good years left in the tank," he told the Evening Standard at the time.

"There are no talks [with the club], but that's something to discuss. At the moment I feel great at Tottenham."





Vertonghen has generally been a regular since arriving at Spurs from Ajax in 2012, although injury problems have restricted him to nine Premier League starts this term.

He has faced increased competition for a starting berth from emerging centre-back Juan Foyth and missed the 1-0 weekend win over Burnley because of a thigh problem, which will keep him out of action until after the turn of the year.

Part of the Belgium squad that reached the World Cup semi-finals in Russia, Vertonghen has made 264 appearances in total for Tottenham.