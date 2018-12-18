Gary Neville slams Paul Pogba for his reaction to Jose Mourinho’s sacking

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has slammed Paul Pogba for what was possibly his reaction to Jose Mourinho’s sacking.

Mourinho was sacked earlier today, with Michael Carrick set to fill in as interim manager until the board zones in on a replacement.

Following the announcement of the Portuguese’s sacking though, Pogba made headlines with a rather controversial Instagram post which appeared to be taking a dig at Mourinho.

Pogba deleted the post almost immediately, but many fans have slated him for his reaction. Neville too seems to be of a similar view and has slammed the Frenchman on Twitter.

The former United man posted a tweet captioned, “Caption this. You do one as well!”

It certainly appears as though Pogba has lit a fire of sorts and will need to douse it as soon as he possibly can.

With Mourinho gone though, the former Juventus midfielder’s prospects for a regular starting berth seem much improved.