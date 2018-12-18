Paul Pogba trolls Jose Mourinho after sacking with hilarious Instagram post, then deletes it

Manchester United have sacked manager Jose Mourinho following their 3-1 defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League. While the decision shook the football fraternity, one man who already seems to be basking in the post-Mourinho era is World Cup winner Paul Pogba.

Just moments after the announcement of Mourinho’s sacking was made public, Pogba took to Instagram to post a rather cryptic photo of himself with a hint of a smile on his face and the caption ‘caption this’ which clearly seems to be a dig at the former United boss.

While he was quick to delete the post, it did send fans into quite a tizzy.

Pogba and Mourinho had a fractured relationship to say the least, with the manager even going as far as to label the Frenchman a ‘virus’, stating that he killed the chemistry of the dressing room.

Pogba has been shackled under Mourinho this season, failing to unleash his true potential and even being linked with a move away.

However, with the Portuguese’s departure, it looks like Pogba could indeed remain at the club and even help turn their fortunes around alongside interim manager Michael Carrick.