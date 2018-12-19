Manchester United manager: The hardest job in world football?

Following the departure of Jose Mourinho from Manchester United, FOX Sports ASIA takes a look at whether the Old Trafford job is indeed the toughest there is in football right now.

The writing was on the wall for Mourinho. Defiant as ever in his final press conference, the Portugese’s mood did not betray an iota of the pressure he was under. “The players they gave everything, and when the players they give everything I am never upset or frustrated towards them, I have a good feeling towards them.”, he said – hardly suggestive of a man close to the sack. Indeed, while there have been power struggles with some players, this seemed a far cry from the ‘palpable discord’ that had festered in his final season at Chelsea.

Yet, less than 48 hours later, Mourinho got the boot from the Theatre of Dreams, in spectacularly ominous fashion given how he was sacked just one day ahead – the 18th of December from his previous job.

The sacking of the most notoriously short-term manager in football, who leaves a club without a league title for the first time ever surely begs the rhetoric – is there any harder job?

The task, for any new man coming in is monumental. In terms of recruitment, he now has to clear up over 500 million of deadwood – the remnants of Moyes’, Van Gaal’s and now Mourinho’s era. Surely, anyone coming in will be wary of how disjointed the recruitment has been since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure. While clubs in and around are reaping the benefits of foresight and pre-planning in the transfer market, United’s haphazard dealings have left them lacking any real direction in terms of matters on the pitch. Add to that the manner in which Mourinho was handed a new contract in January, and then arm-twisted into not signing any center-back in the summer. It’s no surprise that their only real transfer success in the last 5 years has been Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who came in for free.

Moreover, while their contemporaries all have a fully-defined hierarchy with people extremely well-versed in matters of the game – ensuring that decisions on sporting matters are for the benefit of the footballing institution rather than any single manager, the only man behind the scenes at Old Trafford is former investment banker Ed Woodward who seems to have little idea, if any, on how to run a football club. The result being that clubs like Manchester City and Liverpool have such well-defined playing styles that are sure to outlast any manager at the club while the Manchester United side that took the field against Liverpool could barely even keep the ball against their derby rivals.

A failing transfer policy, lack of foresight or any qualified oversight and a squad in disarray – it’s clear that the malaise at Old Trafford runs so very deep that it is difficult to pinpoint one single factor that has led to their demise. What also makes this job harder than any other is the fact that other such teams in disarray have recent successes or at least a top-notch squad keeping their hopes of revival alive a la Real Madrid, while some have already started the rebuild(say Arsenal or Chelsea). On the other hand, the only question on everybody’s lips at Old Trafford is what next, to which there seems no obvious answer.

Factoring in all of the aforementioned, the job in Manchester does indeed seem to be a poisoned chalice – doomed for failure whatever the case may be. Add to that the fact that one of the three most successful managers of the 21st century has already failed at it, and you start to question whether anyone would actually want this job, which seems more and more like a literal mission impossible rather than the metaphorical ‘Theatre of Dreams’ it is so often made out to be.