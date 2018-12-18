Reports: Manchester United legend likely to replace Jose Mourinho as manager

Manchester United parted ways with Jose Mourinho earlier today and have already lined up his replacement.

According to Sky Sports, former player Michael Carrick will serve as the caretaker manager until the board hires a new manager which is expected to be by the end of this week.

Mourinho was sacked after a string of sub-par results and multiple fallings out with the players, including Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial.

Carrick served United faithfully as a player for 12 seasons, making over 300 league appearances before deciding to hang up his boots and transition into a managerial role.

Carrick’s first game in charge will be against Cardiff.