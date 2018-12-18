Jose Mourinho sacked as Manchester United manager

Manchester United have confirmed that manager Jose Mourinho has been sacked with immediate effect.

Rumours regarding a possible sacking have been doing the rounds all season with the Portuguese failing to inspire his team this season. Now, it appears the United board have had enough and have shown him the door.

United released a statement on their website that read: “The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future.

A new caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season, while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager.”

The Portuguese’s relationship with many of his star players also deteriorated towards the end of his stint, repeatedly falling out with the likes of Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and co.

Mourinho departs having secured just seven wins from 17 Premier League games, leaving United languishing in the sixth spot, 19 points behind league leaders Liverpool.

His last game in charge of United was a 3-1 defeat to the Reds.