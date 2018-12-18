Directionless: Moments post-Sir Alex Ferguson that defined Manchester United

Manchester United’s defeat to Liverpool all but established the gulf in quality and class between the teams. It all seemed as though United’s dreams are being realised by their biggest rival. The sad reality is that the lack of direction and plan is costing them.

And there have been clear signs that Manchester United were better then than now. Ever since Sir Alex Ferguson left, the lack of continuity haunts them to this date. We take a look at moments in the post Sir Alex era that have led to where the Red Devils currently stand – looking lost and directionless.

APPOINTING DAVID MOYES

The day Manchester United hired David Moyes as Sir Alex’s successor, it became clear that they lacked planning and seemed to abandon the style the club has been accustomed to as Moyes’ approach to the game wasn’t ever similar to his countryman.

Moyes implored a defensive apprach and relied on Maraoune Fellaini’s aerial abilities to help Everton score. He did sign a host of players for cheap and made them household stars in Merseyside, but he had never handled big personalities. And filling in boots as big as those was impossible for Moyes. Considering that Sir Alex had left behind a squad which was mediocre, United needed big changes to improve. And Moyes, because of his lack of handling of big names while also still being a few steps from being a big manager, was let down in the transfer market.

SACKING MOYES TOO EARLY



United appointed Moyes confident that he would fill the boots in and he would contribute to the club’s great tradition. The club’s culture has always been to build in the long-term and blossom for the long-term instead of making decisions that make them look like a short-sighted club that gives no emphasis on making the club a bigger success five years on.

Moyes had a difficult time with the Red Devils. United were seventh, out of the Champions League, FA Cup and lost to Sunderland on penalties in the semi-finals of the League Cup. Worst of all, football was played entirely different from what everyone was used to. As a result, they sacked Moyes after 10 months in charge.

The man they hailed as the ‘Chosen One’ was rubbished within a season. The irony in there is ridiculously massive.

SIGNING RADAMEL FALCAO



Radamel Falcao didn’t enjoy his time in England. And while there was excitement at United when he joined on loan in the summer of 2014, the Colombian’s arrival was questioned by many. Not just because of his fitness and that he had returned from a massive ACL injury, but because United didn’t need a striker back then. When many were expecting United to sign a centre-back in maybe Ron Vlaar, it was a massive surprise to see Falcao land at Carrington.

Louis van Gaal was handed all the money in the world to make an impact in his first summer and he made gilded signings. He did sign defenders in Luke Shaw, Daley Blind and Marcos Rojo, but that happened when United really needed a central defender after the departures of Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic. Tyler Blackett and Paddy McNair were promoted and you have to laud LVG for his courage, but United never had a top centre-back to properly challenge for the title.

BASTIAN SCHWEINSTEIGER

While Schweinsteiger’s signing was regarded as a coup by many, in terms of United’s rise back to prominence, it brought forward one big flaw in how the club makes transfer deals.

LVG is someone who places a lot of emphasis and faith in nurturing younger players and putting complete faith in them to succeed. Every signing he made was a reflection of what he wanted the club to be and how he wanted it to be going forward. He was forming the foundation by signing a bunch of players who were very much capable of winning things for United. But the signing of Schweinsteiger suggested that they weren’t as hell bent on making a philosophy their rule of the land.

Schweinsteiger did play in a majority of games for United, but could never impose himself like the older times.

SACKING LOUIS VAN GAAL



While the style of football played under LVG was not as attractive as fans would have wanted, he was doing relatively well. He won an FA Cup and was slowly creating a team that had the potential for the future. He had brought in a host of youngsters into the side, as debuts to the likes of Paddy McNair, Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Joe Riley, Donald Love, Guillermo Varela and Regan Poole were brought in. Importantly so, Marcus Rashford had been discovered and had turned into one of the best youngsters in the world under LVG, who had also overseen Anthony Martial’s first full season.

The reputation he had established with the media was similar to that of Sir Alex and defensively, United had the best defense in the league alongside Spurs.

What was even more strange was the decision to sack him a day after he won the FA Cup. LVG has confirmed that he was told that no matter who wins the FA Cup, he will stay at the club, but he was sacked even after winning. The fact that the news about it had broken on the BBC minutes after the win over Crystal Palace showed that there was something seriously wrong with the club.

APPOINTING JOSE MOURINHO



When Mourinho was appointed, United fans were blinded by the rafters of attention they got and the prominence they received by appointing a very famous man. But a vast majority of them had failed to realise that Jose’s approach to the game has always been miles away from how United have liked it.

The new signings of Eric Bailly, Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan wet their appetites even further, but they forgot that Jose will never play the way the fans want because the basis for his success has always been playing pragmatic football.

HENRIKH MKHITARYAN FOR ALEXIS SANCHEZ

Perhaps, the signing of Alexis Sanchez was only to prove to the world that United can compete with City financially. But it was a silly deal for a club that boasts of its long-term ethos and philosophy that believes in building for the future. Mkhitaryan was disposed off about a season and half after roping him in from Borussia Dortmund and an Alexis Sanchez of the same was signed and was handed a wage of 500k pounds a week.

It was a case of going all out for a player that their invincible rivals were after and trying to beat them in a silly aspect of throwing money when they can’t be beaten on the pitch. It was a matter of soft power, but Mkhitaryan would have been better than what Sanchez currently is at United at this point. The decision again brought out a lack of footballing brains that the club has.

FAILED PROMISE TO BACK MOURINHO



Last January, United handed Mourinho a new contract when he’s lasted about three years at every club he’s managed. While handing new contracts brings no assurance of a stay these days, what was even more strange was how the board went on about how the Portuguese will be backed with whatever he wants to make United go past City.

The promise was made, but the outcome never came. When Mourinho asked for a centre-back, the board rebuffed his demands and said ‘no’, when the board of every other club was improving the side and following the manager’s demands. Mourinho was left to criticise the board months for not backing him enough some months after he was handed a full backing of theirs.

UNABLE TO SACK MOURINHO

If this were someone like David Moyes, United would have binned him already. They sacked him when ‘nothing’ was going right. They still have Mourinho when absolutely nothing is going right at the club. While the squad Moyes had was very mediocre, the squad Mourinho has is generally very capable of finishing third or maybe second. And the way United play is worse than how it was under Moyes.

The board was the one who handed him a new deal. The board was the one to not back him in the market. Now its the same board that is at peace with him despite the club being way below its standards. The club seems to reek of being a clueless and unorganised one. Perhaps, if it were a football club and not a business conglomerate, they would have sacked Mourinho already. But because his sacking and termination will cost 24 million pounds, it hasn’t happened yet. Or maybe because the club is only logically already out of contention for the top four, not mathematically.