Reports: Manchester United passed up an opportunity to sign Liverpool match-winners

Manchester United will be kicking themselves after failing to muster up any real attacking threat as they crumbled 3-1 to Liverpool away from home.

What is more compelling however, is that the Red Devils may well have had two particular players from the opposition playing for their side, had they known just what they were capable of.

Manchester Evening News claims that Jose Mourinho had been raving about Xherdan Shaqiri to close associates just before the Swiss sealed a move to Liverpool in the summer. Signed for a paltry £13.5million fee, the winger is easily one of the finds of the transfer window this season.

His two goals may have changed the game but another match-winner at Anfield was midfielder Fabinho. The Brazilian provided a lovely assist for Sadio Mane in the first half, and caused havoc in the center of the park.

The report further states that United had a golden opportunity to sign the player, but Mourinho preferred to go with Nemanja Matic instead, a man he knew well from his days at Chelsea.

Fabinho was keen to come to United too, repeatedly praising Jose Mourinho and his tactics. His wife regularly paid heed to speculation about the midfielder coming to Old Trafford, and the deal had every chance of materializing.

But in the end, none of the two transfers took place, and the duo went to Anfield instead. Considering their contributions in defeating Manchester United on the weekend, it can surely be said that the former Premier League Champions passed up an incredible opportunity to sign two world-class players.