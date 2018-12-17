Decision on Jose Mourinho’s future taken by Manchester United

Manchester United have taken a decision on Jose Mourinho’s future after the horror show at Liverpool. The English giants are currently languishing at the sixth position on the Premier League table and things don’t seem to be improving at Old Trafford.

According to reports in The Guardian, the United board, led by Chief Executive Ed Woodward have decided against sacking Mourinho and the Portuguese has been given a even longer rope to save United’s season.

José Mourinho is safe as United manager for the immediate future. Business will go on as usual at the club. #mufc [Guardian] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) December 17, 2018

The Manchester-based club succumbed to a humiliating 3-1 loss to league leaders Liverpool in the North-West derby at Anfield, pushing them 19 points away from the top spot. The Mourinho-led side are 11 points off from fourth-placed Chelsea as well.

The manager has accepted that the only possible target for United this season is finishiing fourth. Mourinho believes that the club will anyhow finish sixth, despite being only a point above seventh-placed Wolverhamton Wanderers.

United’s next few fixtures are against Cardiff City, Huddersfield, Bouremouth and Newcastle United, giving Mourinho some time to get the winning feeling back and push for a top four finish.

The other possible reason for the United board’s decision to not sack Mourinho could be the unavailability of a worthy option.