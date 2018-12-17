WATCH: Manchester United’s Marouane Fellaini knocks steward out with terrible shot

Manchester United were a step slower against Liverpool in their Premier League match at Anfield but Marouane Fellaini certainly gave fans something to remember.

The Belgian failed to help the Red Devils get a result against their long-time rivals, with his shot going awkwardly off as seen by one of his attempt.

As Fellaini was setting up for a shot from inside Liverpool’s penalty shot, the ball goes awry and flies across the face of the goal towards the corner.

And to make matters worse, the ball hit a steward and knocked him off his seat.

Fans were quick to notice and it made rounds in social media.

Fellaini nearly killed a paramedic 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8uS3Gu6hhx — Football HQ (@FootbaII_HQ) December 16, 2018

The Red Devils lost 3-1 after a brace from Xherdan Shaqiri gave the Reds maximum points.