Look away Jose! Damning stats expose Manchester United’s limp Liverpool loss

The stats made for tough reading for Manchester United as Liverpool stretched their unbeaten run to a club-record 18 Premier League games.
Liverpool confidently brought an end to their eight-game winless run against Manchester United with dominant 3-1 home victory on Sunday.
The win was their biggest at Anfield in a Premier League meeting between the pair since March 2011 and condemned Jose Mourinho to his first league loss at the venue since January 2007.
While it was not all straightforward for Liverpool after Sadio Mane’s opener – Alisson’s error allowing Jesse Lingard to restore parity – Xherdan Shaqiri’s twin strikes ensured a one-sided stat sheet was reflected by the final scoreline.
Here, we illustrate the gulf between the teams with the best of the Opta data from another troubling outing for Jose Mourinho.
19 – Liverpool’s triumph took them 19 points clear of Mourinho’s men and is the biggest lead they have ever enjoyed over United after 17 games of a top-flight campaign.
